Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution Market Research Report 2020 presents a detailed analysis of industry size, share, growth, trends, demand and forecast 2025.

19% of energy use in the world is used for lighting, and 6% of greenhouse emissions in the world derive from this energy used for lighting. In the United States, 65 percent of energy consumption is used by commercial and industrial sectors, and 22 percent of this is used for lighting. The advances achieved in photonics are already transforming society just as electronics revolutionized the world in recent decades and it will continue to contribute more in the future. The outdoor light emitting diode smart lighting market is growing because of the low cost of the LED and efficient working of it. LEDs are small, solid light bulbs which are extremely energy efficient and long lasting. The long life of LED lamps is attractive.

This report focuses on the global Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outdoor LED Smart Lighting Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Philips Lighting Holding

• Acuity Brands

• General Electric

• Osram Licht

• Honeywell

• Cooper Industries

• Schneider Electric

• Digital Lumens

• Streetlight. Vision

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Street Lighting

Landscape Lighting

Stadium

Parking

Waterways

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

