The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 56.52 billion by 2025, from USD 31.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Nutraceutical ingredients are specific types of foods or drinks that offer health benefits due to presence of active ingredients. Nutraceuticals improve health, delay the aging process, avoid chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, and support the structure or function of the body.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are: Cargill, Incorporated, DowDuPont, , BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, DSM, Ingredion, Arla Foods amba, Tate & Lyle, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., FMC Corporation, PIOMA chemicals, BI Nutraceuticals, nutragenesis, NWIL, Barrington Nutritionals, CK Ingredients, Inner Mongolia Ever Brilliance Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Marcor, among others.

Health benefits achieved by the nutraceutical ingredients are much more helpful than the basic nutritional food products provide. These health benefits are related to physiological or mental, reducing the risk of chronic diseases other than providing basic nutritional functions, promoting growth, and enhancing the performance of body or mind. For example for the benefits, milk is a nutraceutical product which is good for the heart and muscles, while omega 3 fatty acids help to prevent obesity.



Based on type, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, proteins & amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, carotenoids, fibres & specialty carbohydrates, phytochemical & plant extracts and others. The others market segment is further sub segmented into glucosamine, chondroitin, and polyols.

On the basis of application, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is classified into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition and personal care. The animal nutrition market segment is further sub segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals and others (equine and pets).

On the basis of form, the global nutraceutical market is segmented into dry and liquid.

Based on health benefits, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is segmented into gut health, bone health, heart health, immunity nutrition, weight management and. The others market segment is further sub segmented into ingredients that help prevent depression, asthma, and oral problems

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in life expectancy & health consciousness among consumers

Growth in demand for functional and fortified foods

Increase in incidences and burden of chronic diseases

Mandating of food fortification by government organizations

Increase in applications of nutraceutical ingredients

Higher costs of fortified and enriched products

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

