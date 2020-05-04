Near Field Communication Market 2020 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players- Gemalto, Sony, Mediatek, DeviceFidelity, Visa, Broadcom, Toshiba, Samsung, Identive etc.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth due to growing adoption of this technology in retail and transportation. Financial institutions as well as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have supported contactless payment facilities. Increasing use of smartphones for transaction at point of sale (POS) terminals is expected to drive the market in North America.

NFC is a short-range communication technology that enables data transfer between two NFC-enabled devices.

Growing popularity of mobile devices and the increasing number of online consumers is expected to drive the demand for m-commerce. The near field communication technology is extensively used in pay terminals using mobile devices.

The near field communication cover is considered as an accessory for converting smartphones into NFC-enabled smartphones. The technology is yet to be deployed in the emerging regions and has penetrated in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, and the UK. The flexibility of the product for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to lead the growth.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• NXP Semiconductors

• Infineon Technologies

• Gemalto

• Sony

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

• Huawei Technologies

• …

Global Near Field Communication Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NFC enabled Mobile sim

NFC cover

Market segment by Application, split into

Payment

Transportation

Booking

Data Sharing

Service

Access Control

Healthcare

Others

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

