Summary of Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) Market: Mobile value added services (MVAS) are defined as mobile services that are offered by mobile service providers apart from the voice communication services.

The quick innovations in technology have led to the evolution of MVAS beyond the voice communication services. It helps mobile service providers to create and sustain new revenue streams and drive ARPU. Rising mobile phones, network penetration, and increased return on marketing spend are some of the factors driving the mobile value added services market. Social media offer new opportunities for the vendors. Whereas, privacy concerns is the key challenge being faced by the marketers in the MVAS ecosystem.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Short Messaging Service (SMS)

☯ Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

☯ Location Based Services

☯ Mobile Email & IM

☯ Mobile Money

☯ Mobile Advertising

☯ Mobile Infotainment

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ BFSI

☯ Media and Entertainment

☯ Healthcare

☯ Education

☯ Retail

☯ Government

☯ Telecom & IT

☯ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

