Mobile Analytics Market 2016-2022 / Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players

With rapid digitization and multifold increase in people using smartphones, firms see a huge opportunity in mobile app based marketing campaigns. The marketing campaign’s ability to tap the right type of user that will install and persist with the mobile app, plays a crucial role in building and expanding the consumer base. This is where mobile analytics comes into picture.

Mobile analytics can be defined as a branch of analytics that deals with various mobile platforms like Android, iOS, etc. and process the data generated during online financial transactions, social networking, web-site surfing and shopping, to help business make informed decision about consumer behavior, thereby improving business performance.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065191

With the help of mobile analytics data, we can not only improve cross-channel marketing but also optimize mobile experience for customers, thereby increasing user engagement. It is used to analyze mobile website traffic. The data is collected when users access particular websites from their smart phones, it helps to determine what aspects of mobile advertising, marketing research and campaigns work best for the product.

End users/Technology

The end users of mobile analytics are the firms that gauge user behavior data, determine intent from those metrics and take action to drive retention, engagement and conversion. For successful conversion and revenue generation, it is important for firms to understand what users do inside a mobile application environment. This will also help the business to improve the product to meet business goals.

Market Dynamics

The massive increase in mobile users globally is a strong reason for the growth of mobile analytics. Acquiring users requires cost. So it becomes imperative to retain the existing users and also increase the customer base. This drives the usage of mobile analytics in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21%. Increasing revenue, optimizing cost and maintaining customer loyalty is what drives the analytics market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation is done on the basis of solution, vertical and deployment model.

On the basis of solution, mobile analytics market can be segmented as

Application analytics

Mobile marketing

Advertising analytics

On the basis of deployment, mobile analytics market can be segmented as

On-premise model

Cloud based model

On the basis of vertical, mobile analytics market can be segmented as

Public

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation & logistics

Banking

Mobile analytics is available on various platforms-

Android

iOS

Windows

Others

The major market segment is of iOS, accounting for 64% of market share in 2015.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065191

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market share of mobile analytics is dominated by the America (54% during 2015). This market is expected to reach a value of $2 billion by 2020. Asia Pacific is also an emerging region for global mobile analytics.

Opportunities

The mobile app based industry is booming globally. Retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment industry offer great opportunity for mobile analytics to understand consumer consumption pattern. As such, firms can leverage the benefits of mobile analytics to become world leaders.

Key Players

Microsoft, Adobe, Google, IBM and Amazon Web Services are some of the key players of this industry. Other prominent vendors are Amplitude, AdMob, Webtrends, AppSee, AskingPoint, Flurry, etc.

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609