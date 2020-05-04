Marketing Technology Market Overview2020-2026: Marketing automation software is mainly used to streamline, schedule, segment, and track marketing campaigns. The software reduces the number of repetitive tasks associated with the conventional marketing processes and improves their overall efficiency. It also provides features such as e-mail marketing, campaign creation and management, data collection and storage, and data analysis and reporting.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/760343