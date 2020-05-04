Global Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 191.85 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 284.53 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of functional food ingredients.

Global Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market, By Category (Bitterness Suppressors, Flavor Carriers), Form (Liquid, Solid), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), Flavor Type (Natural, Artificial), Availability (Encapsulated, Non-Encapsulated), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market

Food carriers can be described as the products that stores valuable ingredients that involve the ingredients that are covered with an encapsulation layer and protected from the various environmental factors so that the flavor inside these carriers are protected till the end-use.

Bitterness suppressors can be described as the chemical compounds that are included in food & beverages, so as to reduce the bitterness involved in the various pungent food ingredients and food items.

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structureCompetitors: Global Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market • DuPont

• Tate & Lyle Bio Products,

• Firmenich SA,

• Döhler,

• Givaudan,

• The Dow Chemical Company,

• Cargill Incorporated,

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

• Symrise,

• Kerry Inc.,

• Sensient Technologies Corporation,

• Senomyx Inc.,

Competitive Analysis: Global Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market Global bitterness suppressors and flavor carriers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bitterness suppressors and flavor carriers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers: • Increase in demand for functional food products and the subsequent ingredients which are used for their characteristics is expected to drive the market growth • Increased R&D activities resulting in strengthening of encapsulation technology and its applications is also expected to drive the market growth Market Restraints: • Availability and usage of substitutes is expected to restrain the market growth • Presence of strict regulations by the authorities is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Bitterness Suppressors and Flavor Carriers Market

By Category

o Bitterness Suppressors

o Flavor Carriers

o Solvents

o Fats

o Starches

o Sugars

By Form

o Liquid

o Solid

By Application

o Food

o Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals

By Flavor Type

o Natural

o Artificial

By Availability

o Encapsulated

o Non-Encapsulated

By Geography

o North America

o South America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

