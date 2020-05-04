IT Spending by Mobile Payment Service Providers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Global Key Players (HP, IBM, MasterCard, Oracle, PayPal, SAP, Accenture, Apple Pay etc.)

This report focuses on the global IT Spending by Mobile Payment Service Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending by Mobile Payment Service Providers development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile payments are becoming a key instrument for PSPs and other market participants, in order to achieve new growth opportunities, according to the European Payments Council (EPC). The EPC states that “new technology solutions provide a direct improvement to the operations efficiency, ultimately resulting in cost savings and in an increase in business volume”.

Mobile payment generally refers to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device. Instead of paying with cash, cheque, or credit cards, a consumer can use a mobile to pay for a wide range of services and digital or hard goods.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Amazon Payments

• HP

• IBM

• MasterCard

• Oracle

• PayPal

• SAP

• Accenture

• Apple Pay

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Card-based payments

Carrier billing

Contactless payments NFC

Inter-bank Transfer

Mobile Wallet

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Spending by Mobile Payment Service Providers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

