Integrated Refinery Information System Market 2020 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players- Honeywell, SATORP, Infosys, Rockwell Automation, Wipro etc.

Global Integrated Refinery Information System Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five years. The major factors that drives the market are increasing oil & gas production and growing need of real-time decision-making systems.

Moreover, to get a combined view of the business, the customers require an innovative web-based solution that can deliver the right information, to the right person at the right time across the organization or enterprise which drives the Integrated Refinery Information system market.

An Integrated Refinery Information System (IRIS) offers you visibility into refinery business processes to plan asset utilization, streamline operations, and measure performance.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Honeywell

• SATORP

• Infosys

• Rockwell Automation

• Wipro

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

P&ID

Electrical

Civil & Mechanical

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise Asset Management

HSE Management

Instrument Management

Laboratory Information Management

Document Management

