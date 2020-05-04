Indirect Procurement BPO Market 2020: Development, Opportunity, Growth by Top Key Players (IBM, Accenture, GEP, Infosys, Capgemini, Genpact, TCS etc.)

This report focuses on the global Indirect Procurement BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indirect Procurement BPO development in United States, Europe and China.

Indirect categories are all the goods and services that are bought by the company to enable its activity. This entails a wide scope, including marketing related services (media buying, agencies), IT related services (hardware, software), HR related services (recruitment agencies, training), facilities management and office services (Telecoms, furniture, cleaning, catering, printers), or utilities (gas, electricity, water)…etc.

Procure to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials needed for manufacturing a product or providing a service.

It involves the transactional flow of data that is sent to a supplier as well as the data that surrounds the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party — perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies.

Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• IBM

• Accenture

• GEP

• Infosys

• Capgemini

• Genpact

• TCS

• Xchanging

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Marketing Related Services

IT Related Services

HR Related Services

Facilities Management & Office Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

CPG & Retail

BFSI Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Energy & Utilities

Hi-Tech & Telecom

Healthcare & Pharma

Others

Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

