Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market to Boom in Asia-Pacific

Hospitals or other medical facilities are particularly associated with the treatment of diseases and the idea of getting infected with a pathogen while being in the hospitals may be quite foreign to a lot of people. However, hospital infections or hospital-acquired infections affect a lot of people; for example, according to the World Health Organization, of every 100 patients that are hospitalized, at any given time, about 10 in developing and 7 in developed counties will acquire at least one hospital infection. In addition to this, newborns especially are at a higher risk of suffering from healthcare associated disease in emerging economies.

Some of the hospital infections are catheter-associated urinary tract infections, central line-associated blood stream infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, surgical site infections, Clostridium difficile infections, and ventilator-associated pneumonia. Much like any other infection, the risk of hospital infections depends on the patient’s immune status. Other than this, prevalence of several pathogens in the local community and infection control practices are also major factors on which hospital infection depend. Some of the major risk factors for these infections include longer hospital stays, older age, multiple underlying chronic illnesses, recent invasive procedures, immunosuppression, frequent encounters with healthcare facilities, and mechanical ventilatory support.

Because of these reasons, the need for preventing and treating hospital infections is growing, which is why the hospital infection therapeutics market is expected to register substantial growth in the coming years. Hospital infections are caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens, due to which a number of antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal drugs have been developed. Among these, the largest demand is predicted to be created for antibacterial drugs in the near future. Pneumonia was the most prevalent hospital infection in the past and the prevalence of hospital acquired urinary tract infection is also projected to grow considerably in the coming years.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1.6 million hospital-acquired infections have been reported from different types of bacteria in the U.S. each year. In addition to this, 4 million patients were suffering from a hospital-acquired infection in Europe in the 2013. In order to combat this problem, a number of pipeline drugs are available in the market, such as Amikacin Inhale, Surotomycin, MK-3415A, Dalvance, Oritavancin, Ceftolozane, Eravacycline, Delafloxacin, Plazomicin, Tedizolid, and CAZ AVI.

In conclusion, the demand for hospital infection therapeutics is growing due to the rising incidence of hospital infections.