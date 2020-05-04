High Purity Iron Industry Revenue, Market Share, Price and Forecast 2020-2023

High Purity Iron Industry studies refer to metal content of iron more than 99.9% (99.95%, 99.99%, etc.). The global high purity iron average price make a slight increase from year 2016, it will maintain the trend in the next few years, the HP iron billets price will reach to 1797USD/MT, while the price of electrolytic iron will reached to 9715 USD/MT.

This report focuses on the High Purity Iron in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

High Purity (HP) Iron are mainly classified into the following types: high purity iron billets, electrolytic iron and others. High purity iron billet is the most widely used type which takes up about 76.28 % of the total in 2016. It is produced by hot rolling method, while the electrolytic iron ones are produced by electrolytic method.

High purity iron billets usually take a Fe content above 99.9%, which also called 3N product, like the HP powder, foil etc. also take a majority of Fe content at this level. The electrolytic iron usually gets a content of Fe at 3N5 and 4N, or ultra-high purity.

The worldwide market for High Purity Iron is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 57 million US$ in 2023, from 47 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

High Purity Iron Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

TOHO Zinc

ESPI

Industrial Metal Powders India Pvt.Ltd

Allied Metals

Shanghai Zhiyue

Zhongnuo Xincai

Shanghai Pantian

Tritrust Industrial

Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Purity Iron Billets

Electrolytic Iron

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Special Alloys

Electronic Components

High-performance Magnets

Research and Others

