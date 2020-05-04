HERBAL MEDICINES MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, KEY INSIGHTS, FUTURE SCOPE, TOP COMPANIES, REGIONAL DEMAND AND OUTLOOK BY 2025

The Global Herbal Medicines Market is the major drivers of the market are rising demand for natural therapies and medication, lesser side effects, technological advancements and others. Traditional medicines are sometimes more effective in illnesses like kidney failure, heart blockages etc.

On the basis of system, market is segmented into Ayurveda, Chinese, western and others. Ayurvedic medicines are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, Herbal Medicines market is segmented into pharmaceutical, personal care and others.

Regionally, Asia Pacific holds the highest share of the market and Europe is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period owing to higher demand for natural therapies.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Weleda, Blackmores, Arkopharma, SIDO MUNCUL, Arizona Natural, Dabur, Herbal Africa, Natures Answer, Bio-Botanica, Potters, Zand, Nature Herbs, Imperial Ginsengand others.

