Greaseproof Paper Industry Analysis, Market Size, Types, Application, Regional Outlook, End Users and Future Forecast by 2023

Greaseproof Paper Industry studies paper that is impermeable to oil or grease and is normally used in cooking or food packaging. Normally greaseproof paper is produced by refining the paper stock and thus creates a sheet with very low porosity. This sheet is super calendared to further improve the density, creating a paper called glassine. The glassine is treated with starches, alginates or CMC in a size press to fill pores or treat the paper chemically to make it fat repellent. Basis weights are usually 30-50 g/m. Greaseproof paper of all kinds can be used for wrapping butter and other fatty foodstuffs.

This report focuses on the Greaseproof Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Greaseproof Paper is a kind of food contact paper that is impermeable to oil or grease and is normally used in cooking or food packaging. Greaseproof paper come in a number of sizes and are mainly used in the catering market. Manufactures may sell their products to packaging companies, also supplying food distribution companies.

According to the statistical data, demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Worldwide greaseproof paper demand will keep high speed growth. Regionally, the driver of this growth will be the Asia Pacific market, where Chinese consumption of greaseproof paper is expected to increase by almost 9% annually over the forecast period

This will be offset by relatively stable development in European demand and slow growth in other regions.

The biggest market drivers are expansion and increase in the number of food service outlets and innovation of environmental friendly new products. Steady growth of the primary end-users for greaseproof paper will also help the market to grow over the future period. Major challenge inhibiting the growth of the global greaseproof paper market is the development of substitutes like wax paper, and interference of poor quality products in market.

The worldwide market for Greaseproof Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 910 million US$ in 2023, from 590 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Greaseproof Paper Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Krpa Paper

Nordic Paper

Vicat Group

Dispapali

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Delfortgroup

Expera

Simpac

Metsa Tissue

Pudumjee Group

Domtar

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Packaging Paper

Baking Paper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

