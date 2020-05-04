Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2020-2025 with Top Companies Analysis (Airbus, Maxar Technologies, Thales Group, Google, UrtheCast and More)

This report focuses on the global Satellite-based Earth Observation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite-based Earth Observation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

In 2018, the defense segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for about 32% of it. Increase in defense budgets across the globe has prompted the demand for satellites in this segment.

In 2018, the global Satellite-based Earth Observation market size was xx million Usd

Satellite-based earth observation (EC)) involves the collection and dissemination of imagery of the Earth’s surface and atmosphere using orbital satellites for applications in defense; environmental monitoring; meteorology; cartography; and other public, commercial, and consumer applications.

Close to 40% of the market’s incremental growth is expected to come from the Americas over the next five years. With the advances in sensing and imaging technologies in the past decade, the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring has been increasing in the region thus, driving growth in the market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Airbus

• ImageSat International

• Maxar Technologies

• Thales Group

• MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd

• Google

• UrtheCast

• Deimos Imaging

• E-GEOS

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data

Value Added Services (VAS)

Market segment by Application, split into

National Defense

Environmental Monitoring

Meteorology

Cartography

Disaster Management

Transport and logistics

Telecommunication and Utilities

Other

Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

