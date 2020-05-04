Coronavirus Threat To Global Power Lawn Mower Market with Focus on Robotic Mower: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2020-2024)

The global power lawn mower market is estimated to reach US$34.79 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing construction activities, growing market of smart homes, rapid urbanization, growing disposable incomes, expansion of residential construction sector, and surging need of landscaping services are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by increasing adoption of artificial grass turf. A few notable trends include replacement of manual mowers with robotic mowers, growing adoption of green roofs, environment friendly technology, advancement in artificial intelligence, rising popularity of backyard gardening, increasing government efforts and shift towards smart technology.

Request Free Sample Pages Of This Premium Research Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2607049

The global power lawn mower market is broadly segmented into various platforms including gasoline, electric and battery mowers. Battery mowers segment holds the smallest share in the market but due to emergence of robotic mowers, its share is likely to grow significantly in the future.

Europe is a major market for lawn mowers due to increasing focus on use of grounds maintenance services extensively and rising number of lifestyle communities and public parks in the region. In robotic lawn mower market, Europe holds a lion share due to favorable retail environment and high disposable incomes in European countries.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global power mower lawn market, broadly segmented into various platforms including Gasoline, Electric and Battery mowers.

The major regional markets have been analyzed, along with country coverage of Europe.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Husqvarna Group, The Bosch Group, The TORO Company, John Deere, Honda Motor Company and Kubota Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2607049

Key Target Audience:

Lawn Mowers Manufacturers

Raw Material/Component Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/