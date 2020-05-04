Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Set to Surge

The rising demand for better healthcare facilities and rapid technological advancements in the healthcare sector are the major factors fuelling the demand for hospital capacity management solutions across the world. In addition to this, the mushrooming investments being made by several healthcare information technology (HIT) companies, soaring number of hospitals, and burgeoning need for integrated healthcare solutions are further pushing the demand for these solutions throughout the world. Propelled by these factors, the global hospital capacity management solutions market is expected to exhibit huge growth in the coming years.

There has been a massive rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and geriatric population over the last few decades, and this has resulted in a growth in the demand for effective hospital capacity management solutions. These solutions help in enhancing the workflow efficiency and reducing hospital expenses, with the help of effective asset management (proper utilization and maintenance of high-end medical equipment) and bed management software, in order to help in the provision of quality patient care. Bed management measures allow the hospitals to track the rate of utilization of the beds and effectively manage various processes pertaining to bed admission and maintenance.

Globally, North America and Europe are observing the highest usage of hospital capacity management solutions. This is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, soaring geriatric population, higher healthcare expenditure, and improving healthcare infrastructure in these regions. Moreover, the swift technological advancements in such software, the rising awareness regarding the applications of these solutions, and raging COVID epidemic are significantly contributing to the growing demand for these solutions in these regions. In North America and Europe, the U.S. and Italy, respectively, are witnessing the widest adoption of such solutions.

Therefore, it is clear that due to the increasing need for automation in healthcare settings, burgeoning demand for the integration of HIT solutions, and the increasing requirement of better healthcare facilities and services, the demand for hospital capacity management solutions will rise significantly in the coming years.