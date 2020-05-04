In 2018, the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size was 34400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 54800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software competitors.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost-effective.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) development in United States, Europe and China.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system. It is widely used in all industries.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• SAP

• Oracle

• Sage

• Infor

• Microsoft

• Kronos

• Epicor

• IBM

• Totvs

• Workday

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On premise ERP

Cloud-based ERP

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom

Others

