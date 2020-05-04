In 2018, the global Data Center Blade Server market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.2% during 2019-2025.

The data center blade server market has highly compact design requiring less physical space and energy allowing more processing power in less space which reduces primary expenses for the enterprises. Moreover, installing blade server also reduces secondary expenses, such as hardware cabling costs, facilities charges, and the personnel hours needed to configure and manage systems.

The blade servers is solving lot of challenges for enterprises across the globe such as growing capacity while reducing operations cost, improving service availability and increasing consistency and predictability.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• Lenovo Group Limited

• Fujitsu Limited

• Hitachi Limited

• NEC Corporation

• SGI Corporation

• …

This report focuses on the global Data Center Blade Server status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Blade Server development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting services

Installation and support services

Professional services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small size organization

Medium size organization

Large size organization

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Blade Server are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

