In 2018, the global Contact Center market size was 27700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 40000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Telecommunication, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, etc. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Just as modern technology has transformed communication in our personal lives, current digital innovations are completely restructuring the traditional contact center business model— significantly changing the way consumers and businesses communicate. Technology has shifted and heightened consumer expectations in terms of convenience and variety of communication modes.

The key players covered in this study

Teleperformance

Alorica

Convergys

Atento S.A

Sykes Enterprises

Arvato

Serco Group

Acticall (Sitel)

Transcom

TeleTech

Concentrix (SYNNEX)

HKT Teleservices

Comdata Group

While improved continuity and disaster recovery are large contributing factors for contact centers’ purpose in turning to the cloud, innovations in cloud technology are also enabling contact centers to create new engagement touchpoints for consumers. Not to mention, cloud-based contact centers offer an increased degree of scalability and integration capabilities, which are unmatched by traditional on-premise contact center models.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise Type

Cloud-based Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

