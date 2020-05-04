Fourth Party Logistics Market 2020: Development, Opportunity, Growth by Top Key Players (C.H Robinson Worldwide, Accenture Consulting, XPO Logistics, 4PL Insights, Panalpina World Transport (Holding), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu etc.)
This report focuses on the global Fourth Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fourth Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
Logistics can be defined as the management of acquiring, storing, and transporting of resources to its final destination. Fourth party logistics is the most innovative form of outsourcing and has rapidly been gaining popularity since past few years. The fourth party logistics also has a lot to offer in the management of inbound raw material supply, dynamic logistics, demand driven logistics, and global orchestrator
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Synergy Plus Operating Model
Solution Integrator Model
Industry Innovator Model
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
• C.H Robinson Worldwide
• Accenture Consulting
• XPO Logistics
• 4PL Insights
• Panalpina World Transport (Holding)
• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
• Global4PL Supply Chain Services
• 4PL Group
• Logistics Plus
• CEVA Logistics
• …
Global Fourth Party Logistics Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.
Market segment by Application, split into
Sea Food & Meat Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Cereals & Dairy Products
Oils & Beverages
