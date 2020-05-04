Faucet Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2019 by Top Key Players – American Bath Group, DELTA FAUCET COMPANY, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures

Faucets are specially designed and manufactured products that aid in regulating the flow of water across bathroom and kitchen. The products have extensive scope of application across bathrooms, kitchen and rest rooms in regulating flow of water from sinks, bathtubs and showers among other products. Presently, the market players broad range of product design depending on product application, materials used and mechanism for residential and commercial end-users. Furthermore, globally the market is heavily fragmented owing to significantly large number of companies operating in the market and presence of notable number of manufactures with regional focus. However, the market constitutes a selected number of market with strong market positioning at global level owing to prominent brand recognition and offering high-end market related products for considerable large commercial end-user base across different countries.

Leading Faucet Market Players:

American Bath Group, DELTA FAUCET COMPANY, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, GROHE AMERICA, Kohler Company, LIXIL Group Corporation, Masco Corporation, PROFLO, Roca Sanitario S.A, TOTO Ltd

Factors such as rapid urbanization and development of commercial infrastructure especially across developing economies is the major factor propelling the growth of the market. In addition to this, the growing disposable income of the individuals along with their rising propensity towards bathroom retrofitting and renovation activities is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period especially across developed economies. Also, the growing consciousness towards semi-luxury faucets among emerging middle income group is projected to boost the growth of the market during the later forecast period. Thus, the global faucet market is anticipated to provide numerous lucrative profitable market growth opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

The “Global Faucet Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction & manufacturing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Faucet market with detailed market segmentation by design, material used, application, sales channel and geography. The global faucet market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Faucet market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global faucet market is segmented on the basis of design, material used, application and sales channel. Based on design, the market is segmented into ball faucet, cartridge faucet, compression faucet, and others. Further, by materials used the faucet market is broadly classified into steel, brass, plastic, and others. Whereas based on application and sales channel the market is bifurcated into bathroom & kitchen and on-line & off-line segments respectively.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global faucet market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The faucet market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting faucet market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the faucet market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the faucet market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from faucet market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for renewable energy in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the faucet market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Faucet Market Landscape Faucet Market – Key Market Dynamics Faucet Market – Global Market Analysis Faucet Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Design Faucet Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Material Used Faucet Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application Faucet Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Sales Channel Faucet Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Faucet Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

