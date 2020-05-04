Event Management as a Service Market 2020 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players- Lanyon, Cvent, Etouches, Eventbrite, Eventzilla, Regpack, XING Events etc.

The corporate organizations segment dominated the global event management as a service market. This segment comprises corporations, media organizations, associations, event management agencies, trade shows, and educational institutes where professionals use events for product launches, conferences and seminars, company outings, dinners, and team building.

The social networking site twitter dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share. Twitter has an increased customer reach which induces event organizers to update event-related information on the site. Twitter also helps in improving the marketing of events and allows event management professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices of the event management industry.

The process of organizing an event for a target audience is known as event management. Event management software has a set of features that help organizers plan, execute, and monitor events. Cloud-based event management software is defined as event management as a service.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Lanyon

• Cvent

• Etouches

• Eventbrite

• Eventzilla

• Regpack

• XING Events

• Bizzabo

• CadmiumCD

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations and NGOs

Individual Users

Global Event Management as a Service Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

