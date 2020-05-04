Enterprise High Performance Computing Market 2020: Top Companies- Amazon, Bright Computing, Cray, Dell EMC, Ephesoft, Microsoft, Panasas, Pure Storage, Verne Global & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise High Performance Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise High Performance Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The market is currently dominated by HPC equipment utilized for traditional use cases, or situations in which an HPC system is used for heavy-duty number crunching, simulation, and analysis, techniques that require the brute force of cluster computing to reduce the time to complete complex calculations. In these cases, HPC is not used to support any artificial intelligence (AI)-related techniques, such as machine learning, deep learning, or natural language processing.

In 2018, the global Enterprise High Performance Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Over the past two decades, enterprises have realized the value of using clusters of computers to solve complex mathematical, computational, and simulation/modeling problems.

By addressing these massive problems using parallel computing techniques (allowing the problem to be split into parts that can be tackled by individual or groups of processors), the time to complete a solution can be drastically reduced.

Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Life Sciences

Oil and Gas

Others

