Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast 2018-2023

Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market: Solution (Business Intelligence, Customer Management, Sales & Marketing), Service (Professional, Managed), Deployment, Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace) – Forecast till 2023

Market synopsis

Enterprises hold a prominent market value considering their services and solution created for different functions and business uses. These enterprises largely deploy technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, automated data science, predictive analytics, and automation to provide a solution for different enterprises. The market for enterprise artificial intelligence is expected to experience a high growth rate. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of this market is the growing demand for artificial intelligence based solutions and platforms.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154369

Additionally, the growing amount of data sets required to analyze, complex data for with integration of artificial intelligence for better efficiency is driving the market. As artificial intelligence is experiencing more significant adoption rate in the industrial sector, it becomes essential for the enterprises to upgrade their solutions to meet the industrial standards.

Segmentation

On the basis of the solution, the market is segmented into business intelligence, customer management, sales & marketing, finance & operation, digital commerce, and othersOn the basis of services, the market is segmented into professional service and managed service. The professional service is further is segmented into integration and deployment service, consulting service, and support & maintenance service.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud deployment and on-premise deployment.On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, media & entertainment, banking & financial services, IT & Telecommunication, and othersOn the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global enterprise artificial intelligence market is estimated to grow at a significant rate due to rising advancements in artificial intelligence, and a higher rate of adoption in various industrial verticals. The geographical analysis of enterprise artificial intelligence market marks the study for regions like North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand) and rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America). Among these regions, the market is led by North America.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154369

North America has a rich concentration of vendors providing services and solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence for different applications. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of enterprise artificial intelligence in North America is due to early adoption of newer technology. The integration of artificial intelligence has spread its reach across different industrial verticals. The United States contributes a major portion to this growth, especially in IT & Telecom, commercial, retail and automotive sector.

The integration of artificial intelligence with traditional industrial solutions is still developing. The companies are rolling out changes in their solution due to the rising demand for customization from the customer. Also, North America holds more than 70% of the prominent players in this market. Europe closely follows North America in this market. Europe is expected to reach its maturity in the enterprise artificial intelligence market by 2026. Europe is a technologically advanced region, and the factor contributing to the growth of this market is the increased application of artificial intelligence in predictive maintenance, supply chain monitoring, and automotive. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in enterprise artificial intelligence market.

Key players

Some of the major players in global enterprise artificial Intelligence market include SAS Institute (U.S.), International Business Machines, Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Google, LLC (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Sentinent Technologies (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Wipro Technologies (India) among others

Other vendors include Algolia (U.S.), CrowdFlower (U.S.), DataRobot (U.S.), Element AI (Canada), LeapMind (Japan), Petuum (U.S.), Tamr (U.S.), Trifacta (U.S.), Zendesk (U.S.), HireVue Inc (U.S.), Wade & Wendy (U.S.), Appier, Inc (Taiwan), Sapho (U.S.), Artifacia (India), Dataiku (U.S.), Cycorp, Inc (U.S.), Anodot Ltd (Israel), Arimo (U.S.) among others.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154369

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers

Intended Audience

Enterprise AI service providers

Enterprise AI solution vendors

Application developers

System developers and integrators

Government agencies

Application end-user

Research Firms

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Market Report (Affected by Covid19)

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market

New Market