The ecommerce logistics market is highly competitive and is influenced by the growing investments and M&A. The vendors are making huge investments to consolidate their market share and to expand their product portfolio.

The ecommerce logistics providers are collaborating with e-commerce companies to strengthen their services and are also acquiring smaller companies to upgrade their product portfolio and expand their geographical presence.

Emerging technologies in the e-commerce market such as Internet-of-things (IoT), drones, automated warehouses, and automated trucks are helping in speeding up the overall process of e-commerce logistics.

The e-commerce giants are increasingly adopting logistics as the usage of new technologies provides a highly integrated transportation and warehouse management solution, quick delivery of products, efficiency of delivery, and overall automation of the transportation and warehouse operation. Our market analysts estimate that this market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 8.9% by 2021.

This report focuses on the global E-commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

This report focuses on the global E-commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Aramex

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• FedEx

• UPS

• CEVA Logistics

• C.H. Robinson

• Kerry Logistics

• Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

IT services

Market segment by Application, split into

Inventory management

IT services

Management of fulfillment operations

Performing supply chain network analysis and design

Transportation

Warehousing

