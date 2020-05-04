Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth|23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp

Complete study of the global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests market include , 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center, Invitae, IntelliGenetics, Ambry Genetics, Living DNA, EasyDNA, Pathway Genomics, Centrillion Technology, Xcode, Color Genomics, Anglia DNA Services, African Ancestry, Canadian DNA Services, DNA Family Check, Alpha Biolaboratories, Test Me DNA, 23 Mofang, Genetic Health, DNA Services of America, Shuwen Health Sciences, Mapmygenome, Full Genomes Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests industry.

Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Segment By Type:

, Siblings DNA Test, Grandparentage Test, Genetic Reconstruction Test, Other Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests

Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Segment By Application:

Online, Offline

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?



Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Siblings DNA Test

1.4.3 Grandparentage Test

1.4.4 Genetic Reconstruction Test

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Online

1.5.3 Offline

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Industry

1.6.1.1 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Revenue in 2019

3.3 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 23andMe

13.1.1 23andMe Company Details

13.1.2 23andMe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 23andMe Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

13.1.4 23andMe Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 23andMe Recent Development

13.2 MyHeritage

13.2.1 MyHeritage Company Details

13.2.2 MyHeritage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 MyHeritage Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

13.2.4 MyHeritage Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 MyHeritage Recent Development

13.3 LabCorp

13.3.1 LabCorp Company Details

13.3.2 LabCorp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 LabCorp Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

13.3.4 LabCorp Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 LabCorp Recent Development

13.4 Myriad Genetics

13.4.1 Myriad Genetics Company Details

13.4.2 Myriad Genetics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Myriad Genetics Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

13.4.4 Myriad Genetics Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Development

13.5 Ancestry.com

13.5.1 Ancestry.com Company Details

13.5.2 Ancestry.com Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Ancestry.com Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

13.5.4 Ancestry.com Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Ancestry.com Recent Development

13.6 Quest Diagnostics

13.6.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

13.6.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Quest Diagnostics Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

13.6.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development

13.7 Gene By Gene

13.7.1 Gene By Gene Company Details

13.7.2 Gene By Gene Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Gene By Gene Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

13.7.4 Gene By Gene Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Gene By Gene Recent Development

13.8 DNA Diagnostics Center

13.8.1 DNA Diagnostics Center Company Details

13.8.2 DNA Diagnostics Center Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 DNA Diagnostics Center Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

13.8.4 DNA Diagnostics Center Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 DNA Diagnostics Center Recent Development

13.9 Invitae

13.9.1 Invitae Company Details

13.9.2 Invitae Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Invitae Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

13.9.4 Invitae Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Invitae Recent Development

13.10 IntelliGenetics

13.10.1 IntelliGenetics Company Details

13.10.2 IntelliGenetics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 IntelliGenetics Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

13.10.4 IntelliGenetics Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 IntelliGenetics Recent Development

13.11 Ambry Genetics

10.11.1 Ambry Genetics Company Details

10.11.2 Ambry Genetics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Ambry Genetics Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.11.4 Ambry Genetics Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Ambry Genetics Recent Development

13.12 Living DNA

10.12.1 Living DNA Company Details

10.12.2 Living DNA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Living DNA Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.12.4 Living DNA Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Living DNA Recent Development

13.13 EasyDNA

10.13.1 EasyDNA Company Details

10.13.2 EasyDNA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 EasyDNA Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.13.4 EasyDNA Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 EasyDNA Recent Development

13.14 Pathway Genomics

10.14.1 Pathway Genomics Company Details

10.14.2 Pathway Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Pathway Genomics Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.14.4 Pathway Genomics Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Pathway Genomics Recent Development

13.15 Centrillion Technology

10.15.1 Centrillion Technology Company Details

10.15.2 Centrillion Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Centrillion Technology Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.15.4 Centrillion Technology Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Centrillion Technology Recent Development

13.16 Xcode

10.16.1 Xcode Company Details

10.16.2 Xcode Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Xcode Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.16.4 Xcode Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Xcode Recent Development

13.17 Color Genomics

10.17.1 Color Genomics Company Details

10.17.2 Color Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Color Genomics Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.17.4 Color Genomics Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Color Genomics Recent Development

13.18 Anglia DNA Services

10.18.1 Anglia DNA Services Company Details

10.18.2 Anglia DNA Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Anglia DNA Services Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.18.4 Anglia DNA Services Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Anglia DNA Services Recent Development

13.19 African Ancestry

10.19.1 African Ancestry Company Details

10.19.2 African Ancestry Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 African Ancestry Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.19.4 African Ancestry Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 African Ancestry Recent Development

13.20 Canadian DNA Services

10.20.1 Canadian DNA Services Company Details

10.20.2 Canadian DNA Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Canadian DNA Services Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.20.4 Canadian DNA Services Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Canadian DNA Services Recent Development

13.21 DNA Family Check

10.21.1 DNA Family Check Company Details

10.21.2 DNA Family Check Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 DNA Family Check Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.21.4 DNA Family Check Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 DNA Family Check Recent Development

13.22 Alpha Biolaboratories

10.22.1 Alpha Biolaboratories Company Details

10.22.2 Alpha Biolaboratories Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Alpha Biolaboratories Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.22.4 Alpha Biolaboratories Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Alpha Biolaboratories Recent Development

13.23 Test Me DNA

10.23.1 Test Me DNA Company Details

10.23.2 Test Me DNA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Test Me DNA Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.23.4 Test Me DNA Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Test Me DNA Recent Development

13.24 23 Mofang

10.24.1 23 Mofang Company Details

10.24.2 23 Mofang Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 23 Mofang Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.24.4 23 Mofang Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 23 Mofang Recent Development

13.25 Genetic Health

10.25.1 Genetic Health Company Details

10.25.2 Genetic Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 Genetic Health Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.25.4 Genetic Health Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Genetic Health Recent Development

13.26 DNA Services of America

10.26.1 DNA Services of America Company Details

10.26.2 DNA Services of America Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 DNA Services of America Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.26.4 DNA Services of America Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 DNA Services of America Recent Development

13.27 Shuwen Health Sciences

10.27.1 Shuwen Health Sciences Company Details

10.27.2 Shuwen Health Sciences Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 Shuwen Health Sciences Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.27.4 Shuwen Health Sciences Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Shuwen Health Sciences Recent Development

13.28 Mapmygenome

10.28.1 Mapmygenome Company Details

10.28.2 Mapmygenome Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 Mapmygenome Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.28.4 Mapmygenome Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Mapmygenome Recent Development

13.29 Full Genomes

10.29.1 Full Genomes Company Details

10.29.2 Full Genomes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.29.3 Full Genomes Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Introduction

10.29.4 Full Genomes Revenue in Direct-to-consumer Relationship Tests Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Full Genomes Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

