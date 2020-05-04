COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Lateral Transfer Devices Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2034
The following manufacturers are covered:
Getinge AB
Hovertech International
Airpal, Inc
Stryker Corporation
Sizewise
Patient Positioning System LLC
Medline Industries, Inc
EZ Way, Inc
Mcauley Medical, Inc
Air-Matt, Inc
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Scan Medical
Haines Medical
Samarit Medical AG
Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Regular Mattress
Split Legs Mattress
Half Mattress
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
