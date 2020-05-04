Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact: Global Same-day Delivery Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Size, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Research to 2025

Same-day Delivery Market studies from the order placed to shipment completed is not beyond one day. Same-day delivery has the potential to fundamentally change the way we shop. It integrates the convenience of online retail with the immediacy of bricks-and-mortar stores. In recent years an increasing number of companies have started piloting and operating new models of same-day delivery. Demand is expected to increase significantly given the compelling value proposition of same-day delivery for consumers.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/782091

The development of same-day delivery is driven by the trends outlined in this report as well as the sophistication of retailers and logistics providers. As these factors differ greatly depending on country and city, same-day delivery is bound to develop at varying speeds.

Market development depends on e-commerce adoption and geographical population distribution in the world. Same-day delivery is likely to become available at most retailers with an online channel on a broad scale in urbanized areas in countries with dense metropolitan areas. It is fully subsidized once a certain basket value has been reached. Economies of scale drive down the cost of same-day deliveries significantly, reaching a level still higher than regular domestic shipments but much lower than today.

Multi-user same-day delivery networks run by parcel logistics providers reach enough scale to increase the consolidation factor to about 10 to 12 drops per hour and operate multiple pickup and delivery waves per day. Standard next-day delivery is partially cannibalized, but the broad availability of same-day delivery further propels the adoption of e-commerce as new use cases like spontaneous online purchases emerge, and thus increases total market size.

Global Same-day Delivery Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 16 top companies and supported with tables and figures. Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/782091

The introduction of same-day delivery will take the online shopping experience of customers in the metropolitan areas of Western Europe to a new level of onvenience. The product variety available online from specialized e-tailers (e.g., redcoon for consumer electronics) combined with the price transparency that e-commerce offers (e.g., via product search machines) and same-day product availability is a powerful customer value proposition.

However, given the increased complexity of same-day delivery across logistics operations, prices for same-day delivery are likely to remain at a level well above the current price level for standard next-day delivery.

Retailers have a same-day delivery “sweet spot” with their existing local infrastructure, particularly shops and warehouses in or close to metropolitan areas.

The proximity to the end customer enables them to provide customers with delivery on the day of the purchase, ideally combined with an option for a time window. Most retailers have already added an e-commerce channel to their traditional bricks-and-mortar sales approach. The combination with same-day delivery could help to win back some of the customers that have been lost to online shopping over the last decade.

Same-day Delivery Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• A-1 Express, DHL, FedEx, TForce Final Mile, UPS, USA Couriers, American Expediting, Aramex, Deliv, Express Courier, LaserShip, Parcelforce Worldwide, NAPAREX, Power Link Delivery, Prestige Delivery and CitySprint

Market Segment by Type covers:

• B2B

• B2C

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Food

• Consumer

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/782091

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Same-day Delivery Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Same-day Delivery Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Same-day Delivery, with sales, revenue, and price of Same-day Delivery, in 2015 and 2018.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2018.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Same-day Delivery, for each region, from 2011 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2018.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Same-day Delivery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Same-day Delivery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/