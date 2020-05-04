Global Cider/Perry Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.75 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 19.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand and adoption of the products in various developing economies.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cider/perry market are Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC; Asahi Premium Beverages; Aston Manor; C&C Group plc; Carlsberg Group; CUB; Distell; Halewood Wines & Spirits; Heineken N.V.; TINY REBEL BREWING CO.; The Boston Beer Company; CRISPIN CIDER COMPANY; Woodchuck Cidery; California Cider Company.; Aspall; Brothers Cider; Merchant du Vin and Samuel Smith Old Brewery (Tadcaster).

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for gluten-free food and beverages globally is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Low alcoholic content and innovations in product offerings are few of the major factors driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Growing levels of obesity and sugar consumption concerns; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cider/Perry Market

By Product

Cider

Perry

By Packaging

Draught

Glass Bottles

Cans

Plastic Bottles

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Trade

Offline Trade

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

