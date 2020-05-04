Carbon Capture and Storage Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Type and Forecast 2025

Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Rising demand for Co2-EOR new techniques, increasing number of environmental issues are propelling the market growth. However, huge initial cost required in implementing carbon capture technologies and strict regulations are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Leading Carbon Capture and Storage Market Players:

Halliburton, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd, Aker Solutions,

Fluor Corporatio , Honeywell International Inc., Linde AG , Exxonmobil Corporation, general Electric so on.

Based on the end user segment, power and oil and gas segment leads the market globally and the growth of this segment is attributed to rising focus of emerging countries in minimizing co2 emissions during power generation. On the other hand, in application segment enhanced oil recovery (EOR) process is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is rising as c02 is widely used in oil and gas companies to reduce gas pressure. North America leads the market globally due to the growing number of oilfields in this region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Service:

– Carbon Storage

– Capture Transportation

– Carbon Capture

By Technology:

– Post-Combustion

– Industrial Separation

– Oxy-Fuel Combustion

– Pre-Combustion

By Application:

– Agriculture

– Enhanced Oil Recovery Process

– Industries

By End User:

– Manufacturing Sector

– Power and Oil and Gas sector

– Food & Beverages

– Chemical Industries

– Coal & Biomass Power Plant

– Iron & Steel

By Regions:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market, By Service

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Carbon Storage

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Capture Transportation

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continue…

