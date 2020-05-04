Building Information Modelling Market 2020: Development, Opportunity, Growth by Top Key Players (Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systèmes, AECOM, Tekla Corporation, Nemetschek etc.)

The major factors which are driving the growth of this market are rapidly increasing construction activities across the globe. Government regulatory bodies are also taking initiatives to raise the adoption of BIM in their respective countries. Adoption by small and medium enterprises is giving momentum to the BIM market.

However, the high cost of BIM software and continuous software up gradation are hindering the market growth. It requires trained expertise in order to use it. Thus, low awareness about software handling can hamper the market growth.

Nonetheless, technological advancement by some companies that are developing a mobile application to access services will surge demand of BIM market over the forecast period. BIM improve visualization, increased productivity, reduced cost and increased the speed of delivery will enforce the demand of this market in future.

Building information modeling (BIM) refers to a parameter based 3D model which can be used to generate design and plan out the entire lifecycle of a construction project. Numerous aspects associated with a construction project including architecture, planning, schedule and cost estimation, among others can be completely covered under a single 3D model with the use of BIM software.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Autodesk

• Bentley Systems

• Dassault Systèmes

• AECOM

• Tekla Corporation

• Nemetschek

• Trimble Navigation Limited

• Intergraph Corporation

• ASSA ABLOY Group

• …

Thereby, a model created using a BIM software essentially works as a shared resource for information between various stakeholders in the construction activities. The BIM software has been widely adopted in order to avoid general issues during construction activities and reduce resource wastage. Numerous issues such as miscommunication, lack of coordination and delayed turnover between parties can be effectively addresses with the introduction of BIM software.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Architecture

Sustainability

Structures

Mechanical

Electrical and Plumbing (Mep)

Construction

Facility Management

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

