This report focuses on the global Book Publishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Book Publishing development in United States, Europe and China.

Owing to the rapid digitization, there is a major shift in preference from printed materials to digital materials. The increasing popularity and adoption of e-books for different experience is simultaneously influencing the adoption of specialized e-reading devices. Popular e-reading devices such as iPads and Kindle offer high quality e-ink displays with crisp and clear text.

E-readers primarily prefer these devices since they offer several benefits such as physical footprint, long battery life, and large storage capacity. According to our analysts, this increasing adoption of iPads and Kindle for e-book downloads will be one of the key trends that will favor the growth of the consumer book publishing market in the coming years.

Publishing is the dissemination of literature, music, or information—the activity of making information available to the general public. In some cases, authors may be their own publishers, meaning originators and developers of content also provide media to deliver and display the content for the same.

Also, the word publisher can refer to the individual who leads a publishing company or an imprint or to a person who owns/heads a magazine.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Amazon.com

• China South Publishing & Media

• Hachette Book

• Holtzbrinck Publishing

• Penguin Random House

• Phoenix Publishing and Media

• Bonnier

• Bungeishunju

• China Publishing Group

…

Global Book Publishing Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

