Blockchain IoT Development in China: Patent Distribution, Market Trend, and Opportunity Analysis (Pre-order) | TOP KEY PLAYERS-EMIS, Gree Electric, Hepu Energy, Huawei, Inspur, Intel etc.

In recent years, the cooperation between blockchain technology and IoT (Internet of Things) has become an important development trend. This main reason is that the blockchain has decentralized characteristics and digital signatures, and can record modified data to lower malicious attacks to IoT and connected devices.

Blockchain technology has enhanced security between connected devices thus has encouraged widespread adoption of IoT applications. Other than virtual currencies, blockchain has also begun to extend reach to logistics, smart home appliances, IoV (Internet of Vehicle), energy management, smart healthcare, and smart farming.

This report provides an overview of what Chinese big names and startups have invested in blockchain IoT and fully examines their patent deployment strategies in this sector.

Overview of blockchain IoT development from a technology perspective. China blockchain-IoT patent counts by patent sector, by patent field, by application year, by country, by patent technology, and by assignee such as China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei, Tencent, JD.com, Intel, and Samsung, and some startups. Patent analysis from an industrial-analytic perspective

Key Players

Alibaba

Bubi (Beijing) Network Technology

Changhong

China Mobile

China Unicom

Comba

EMIS

Gree Electric

Hepu Energy

Huawei

Inspur

Intel

JD.com

Knowcloud Technology (Beijing)

Neng Lian Technology

Qihoo 360

Samsung

State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co.

LTD

Tencent

Turning

Singularity (Shenzhen)

VeChain

VeChain (Shanghai)

WellnessChain

Wistron

Zhicheauto Technology (Beijing)

ZhongAn Technology

ZLT Tec

