Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – A new study offers detailed examination of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2019-2026
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.
The report on the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.
Key Takeaways of the Report:
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players
- Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market
- Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market
- Recent advancements in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market landscape
- In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market
Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Segmentation
By Region
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market in various geographies such as:
By Product Type
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.
The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:
Global DRaaS Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Global DRaaS Market: By End User
- BFSi
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Government
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing and Logistics
- Education
- Others
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers
- Cloud Service Provider (CSP)
- Managed Service Provider (MSP)
- Telecom & Communication Service Provider
Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size
- Large Companies
- Mid-Sized Companies
- Small Companies
Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model
- To Cloud DRaaS
- In Cloud DRaaS
- From Cloud DRaaS
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type
- Real-Time Protection
- Backup
- Data Security
- Professional Services
