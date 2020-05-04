Asia Pacific Digital banking platform Market Study for 2020 to 2027 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges

The objective of Asia Pacific Digital banking platform market report is to provide a detailed analysis of ABC industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyse the growth trends, and future prospects. By keeping in mind the way people live, believe, and expend, market research analysis has been carried out to provide quality market insights. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Asia Pacific Digital banking platform market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report.

Asia Pacific Digital banking platform report is most relevant, exclusive, fair and creditable international market research report which converts complex market insights into simpler version. With this Asia Pacific Digital banking platform report you can focus on the data and realities of ICT industry which helps to keep you on the right path. Asia Pacific Digital banking platform market report is mainly segmented based on type, application, and region. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. This Asia Pacific Digital banking platform market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame.

Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities and business models. End-to-end business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the digital transformation in banking industry. The increasing digital transformation revolution in banking industry presents a massive opportunity for digital banking platform providers as they enable banks to launch digital services faster and enhance customer experience. In addition to this, the proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of internet, advancement of IoT, and artificial intelligence have been increasing exponentially which is further leading to the increasing need of mobile/digital-first strategy among banks.

The paradigm shift of banks from traditional channels to digital and automated channels results in multiple benefits ranging from improved efficiency to reduced cost and increased revenue opportunities. In addition to this, the rising technological advancements in cloud computing and storage technology, the power of cloud based digital banking platforms has increased multi-fold during the past few years. This has further created opportunities for players operating in digital banking platform market. Hence, the rising trend of digital transformation in the banking industry is expected to fuel the adoption of digital banking platforms among banks, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

ASIA-PACIFIC DIGITAL BANKING PLATFORM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Type

Corporate Banking

Retail Banking

Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Appway AG

CREALOGIX Holding AG

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fiserv, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sopra Steria

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Temenos Headquarters SA

Worldline SA

