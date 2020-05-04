This report focuses on the global Access Control and Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Access Control and Authentication development in United States, Europe and China.

North America and Europe are estimated to significantly contribute to the access control and authentication market growth owing to high government investments for public security. Moreover, escalating security budget for protection of important infrastructure across countries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the regional demands for such security systems.

Access control and authentication are the numerous measures, which can be either electronic or physical, designed for monitoring of objects and people, and controlling access to and precluding intrusion of any information or property. The primary objective of access control and authentication is to restrict physical access of any unauthorized person in controlled facility. These systems are the security devices that control the access of resources in the operating system.

Also, access control and authentication systems are the significant tools used for investigating or preventing crimes which may take place in public places such as multiplexes, shopping malls, airports, casinos, banks, ATMs and other such places. Security requires cost expenditure and has some drawbacks that restrict it from eliminating the risks entirely.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Canon Inc

• Genetec Inc

• NDI Recognition Systems

• Panasonic Systems Network

• Q-Free ASA

• Tattile S.r.l

• Access (Access-IS)

• Zhejiang Dahua Technologies

• Honeywell International Inc

• Morpho Safran Inc

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electronic Access Control (EAC)

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

Document Reader

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Utilities/Energy Markets

