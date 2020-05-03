World coronavirus Dispatch: Insect Repellent Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2027
Global Insect Repellent Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Insect Repellent market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Insect Repellent market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Insect Repellent market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Insect Repellent market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Insect Repellent market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Insect Repellent market during the assessment period.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The major vendors in the U.K. Insect Repellent Market are Avon Products Inc., BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Corporation and S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. among others. Some of the key strategies adopted by these companies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, product innovations, and geographical expansions.
The segments covered in the U.K. insect repellent market are as follows:
By Product
- Non-Body Worn
- Coil, Mat and Sheet
- Electric/liquid Vaporizer
- Aerosol Sprays
- Body Worn
- Oils and Creams
- Stickers and Patches
- Apparels
- Aerosol
By Composition
- Non-Body Worn
- Malathion
- Carbaryl
- Pyrethrin
- Others
- Body Worn Composition
- Deet
- Picaridin
- Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus/ p-Menthane-3,8-diol
- IR 3535
- Plant Oil
- Others
