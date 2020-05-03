The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Sports Equipment Market Growth and Forecast 2019-2031
Global Sports Equipment Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Sports Equipment market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Sports Equipment market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Sports Equipment market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Sports Equipment market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sports Equipment . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Sports Equipment market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Sports Equipment market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Sports Equipment market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Sports Equipment market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Sports Equipment market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Sports Equipment market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Sports Equipment market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Sports Equipment market landscape?
Segmentation of the Sports Equipment Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Adidas
Amer Sports
Jarden Mizuno
Nike
Under Armour
ASICS
Billabong International
Callaway Golf
Columbia Sport
Daiwa Seiko
Dunlop Sports Group Americas
New Balance
Puma SE
Quicksilver
Yonex
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ball Sports
Adventure Sports
Fitness Equipment
Golf Equipment
Other
Segment by Application
Specialty and Sports Shops
Department and Discount Stores
Online Retails
Other
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Sports Equipment market
- COVID-19 impact on the Sports Equipment market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Sports Equipment market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment