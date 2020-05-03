Robo Advisory Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2025| Betterment LLC, FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.)

Complete study of the global Robo Advisory market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Robo Advisory industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Robo Advisory production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Robo Advisory market include Betterment LLC, FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.), Personal Capital Corporation, The Vanguard Group, Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, TD Ameritrade, Axos Invest, Inc., SigFig Wealth Management, LLC, Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Bambu, Hedgeable, Inc., WiseBanyan, Inc., Ally Financial Inc., AssetBuilder Inc., Blooom, Inc., Wealthsimple, Scalable Capital, Moneyfarm, Acorns, United Income, T. Rowe Price, Rebellion Research, WealthNavi Robo Advisory

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Robo Advisory industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Robo Advisory manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Robo Advisory industry.

Global Robo Advisory Market Segment By Type:

, Pure Robo Advisory, Hybrid Robo advisory Robo Advisory

Global Robo Advisory Market Segment By Application:

Healthcare, Retail, Education, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Robo Advisory industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Robo Advisory market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Robo Advisory industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Robo Advisory market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Robo Advisory market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robo Advisory market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Robo Advisory Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Pure Robo Advisory

1.4.3 Hybrid Robo advisory

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Robo Advisory Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Robo Advisory Industry

1.6.1.1 Robo Advisory Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Robo Advisory Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Robo Advisory Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Robo Advisory Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Robo Advisory Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Robo Advisory Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Robo Advisory Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Robo Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Robo Advisory Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Robo Advisory Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Robo Advisory Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Robo Advisory Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Robo Advisory Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Robo Advisory Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Robo Advisory Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Robo Advisory Revenue in 2019

3.3 Robo Advisory Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Robo Advisory Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Robo Advisory Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Robo Advisory Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Robo Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Robo Advisory Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Robo Advisory Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Robo Advisory Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Robo Advisory Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Robo Advisory Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Robo Advisory Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Robo Advisory Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Robo Advisory Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Robo Advisory Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Robo Advisory Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Robo Advisory Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Robo Advisory Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Robo Advisory Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Betterment LLC

11.1.1 Betterment LLC Company Details

11.1.2 Betterment LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Betterment LLC Robo Advisory Introduction

11.1.4 Betterment LLC Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Betterment LLC Recent Development

11.2 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.)

11.2.1 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Company Details

11.2.2 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Robo Advisory Introduction

11.2.4 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 FutureAdvisor (BlackRock, Inc.) Recent Development

11.3 Personal Capital Corporation

11.3.1 Personal Capital Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Personal Capital Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Personal Capital Corporation Robo Advisory Introduction

11.3.4 Personal Capital Corporation Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Personal Capital Corporation Recent Development

11.4 The Vanguard Group, Inc.

11.4.1 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.4.4 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 The Vanguard Group, Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Wealthfront Corporation

11.5.1 Wealthfront Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 Wealthfront Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Wealthfront Corporation Robo Advisory Introduction

11.5.4 Wealthfront Corporation Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Wealthfront Corporation Recent Development

11.6 TD Ameritrade

11.6.1 TD Ameritrade Company Details

11.6.2 TD Ameritrade Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 TD Ameritrade Robo Advisory Introduction

11.6.4 TD Ameritrade Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 TD Ameritrade Recent Development

11.7 Axos Invest, Inc.

11.7.1 Axos Invest, Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Axos Invest, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Axos Invest, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.7.4 Axos Invest, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Axos Invest, Inc. Recent Development

11.8 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC

11.8.1 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Company Details

11.8.2 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Robo Advisory Introduction

11.8.4 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Recent Development

11.9 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited

11.9.1 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Company Details

11.9.2 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Robo Advisory Introduction

11.9.4 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited Recent Development

11.10 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

11.10.1 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

11.10.4 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Recent Development

11.11 Bambu

10.11.1 Bambu Company Details

10.11.2 Bambu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Bambu Robo Advisory Introduction

10.11.4 Bambu Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Bambu Recent Development

11.12 Hedgeable, Inc.

10.12.1 Hedgeable, Inc. Company Details

10.12.2 Hedgeable, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hedgeable, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

10.12.4 Hedgeable, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Hedgeable, Inc. Recent Development

11.13 WiseBanyan, Inc.

10.13.1 WiseBanyan, Inc. Company Details

10.13.2 WiseBanyan, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 WiseBanyan, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

10.13.4 WiseBanyan, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 WiseBanyan, Inc. Recent Development

11.14 Ally Financial Inc.

10.14.1 Ally Financial Inc. Company Details

10.14.2 Ally Financial Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Ally Financial Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

10.14.4 Ally Financial Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Ally Financial Inc. Recent Development

11.15 AssetBuilder Inc.

10.15.1 AssetBuilder Inc. Company Details

10.15.2 AssetBuilder Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 AssetBuilder Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

10.15.4 AssetBuilder Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 AssetBuilder Inc. Recent Development

11.16 Blooom, Inc.

10.16.1 Blooom, Inc. Company Details

10.16.2 Blooom, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Blooom, Inc. Robo Advisory Introduction

10.16.4 Blooom, Inc. Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Blooom, Inc. Recent Development

11.17 Wealthsimple

10.17.1 Wealthsimple Company Details

10.17.2 Wealthsimple Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Wealthsimple Robo Advisory Introduction

10.17.4 Wealthsimple Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Wealthsimple Recent Development

11.18 Scalable Capital

10.18.1 Scalable Capital Company Details

10.18.2 Scalable Capital Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Scalable Capital Robo Advisory Introduction

10.18.4 Scalable Capital Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Scalable Capital Recent Development

11.19 Moneyfarm

10.19.1 Moneyfarm Company Details

10.19.2 Moneyfarm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Moneyfarm Robo Advisory Introduction

10.19.4 Moneyfarm Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Moneyfarm Recent Development

11.20 Acorns

10.20.1 Acorns Company Details

10.20.2 Acorns Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Acorns Robo Advisory Introduction

10.20.4 Acorns Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Acorns Recent Development

11.21 United Income

10.21.1 United Income Company Details

10.21.2 United Income Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 United Income Robo Advisory Introduction

10.21.4 United Income Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 United Income Recent Development

11.22 T. Rowe Price

10.22.1 T. Rowe Price Company Details

10.22.2 T. Rowe Price Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 T. Rowe Price Robo Advisory Introduction

10.22.4 T. Rowe Price Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 T. Rowe Price Recent Development

11.23 Rebellion Research

10.23.1 Rebellion Research Company Details

10.23.2 Rebellion Research Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Rebellion Research Robo Advisory Introduction

10.23.4 Rebellion Research Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Rebellion Research Recent Development

11.24 WealthNavi

10.24.1 WealthNavi Company Details

10.24.2 WealthNavi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 WealthNavi Robo Advisory Introduction

10.24.4 WealthNavi Revenue in Robo Advisory Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 WealthNavi Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

