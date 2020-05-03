Mobile Workforce Management Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2025 Forecast Research| SAP AG, ClickSoftware Technologies, IFS AB

Complete study of the global Mobile Workforce Management market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Mobile Workforce Management industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Mobile Workforce Management production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Mobile Workforce Management market include SAP AG, ClickSoftware Technologies, IFS AB, Verint, Oracle Corporation, ServiceMax, Verizon Wireless, Actsoft Inc., ADP, LLC, Airclic (Descartes Systems Group), Aricent (Altran Group), AT&T Inc., FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.), MobiWork LLC, Pegasystems Inc., ProntoForms, ServicePower, Sprint Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Vox Mobile, WorkForce Software, TELUS, Trimble Inc. Mobile Workforce Management

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1692891/covid-19-impact-on-global-mobile-workforce-management-market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Mobile Workforce Management industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mobile Workforce Management manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mobile Workforce Management industry.

Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Segment By Type:

, Cloud-Based, On-Premise Mobile Workforce Management

Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Segment By Application:

BFSI, Communication, Logistics, Manufacturing, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Mobile Workforce Management industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Mobile Workforce Management market include SAP AG, ClickSoftware Technologies, IFS AB, Verint, Oracle Corporation, ServiceMax, Verizon Wireless, Actsoft Inc., ADP, LLC, Airclic (Descartes Systems Group), Aricent (Altran Group), AT&T Inc., FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.), MobiWork LLC, Pegasystems Inc., ProntoForms, ServicePower, Sprint Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Vox Mobile, WorkForce Software, TELUS, Trimble Inc. Mobile Workforce Management

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Workforce Management market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Mobile Workforce Management industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Workforce Management market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Workforce Management market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Workforce Management market

Get Full Report in your inbox within 24 hours at USD(3900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/5a578746249901fb96c0ef432d99d486,0,1,covid-19-impact-on-global-mobile-workforce-management-market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Workforce Management Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Communication

1.5.4 Logistics

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Mobile Workforce Management Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mobile Workforce Management Industry

1.6.1.1 Mobile Workforce Management Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Mobile Workforce Management Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Mobile Workforce Management Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Mobile Workforce Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Mobile Workforce Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Mobile Workforce Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Mobile Workforce Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Mobile Workforce Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Mobile Workforce Management Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Workforce Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Workforce Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Workforce Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Workforce Management Revenue in 2019

3.3 Mobile Workforce Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Mobile Workforce Management Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Mobile Workforce Management Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Mobile Workforce Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile Workforce Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Mobile Workforce Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Mobile Workforce Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Workforce Management Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Mobile Workforce Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Workforce Management Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Mobile Workforce Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Mobile Workforce Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (2015-2020) (2015-2020) (2015-2020) (2015-2020) 8 Key Players Profiles

8.1 SAP AG

8.1.1 SAP AG Company Details

8.1.2 SAP AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 SAP AG Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.1.4 SAP AG Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020))

8.1.5 SAP AG Recent Development

8.2 ClickSoftware Technologies

8.2.1 ClickSoftware Technologies Company Details

8.2.2 ClickSoftware Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 ClickSoftware Technologies Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.2.4 ClickSoftware Technologies Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.2.5 ClickSoftware Technologies Recent Development

8.3 IFS AB

8.3.1 IFS AB Company Details

8.3.2 IFS AB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 IFS AB Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.3.4 IFS AB Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.3.5 IFS AB Recent Development

8.4 Verint

8.4.1 Verint Company Details

8.4.2 Verint Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Verint Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.4.4 Verint Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.4.5 Verint Recent Development

8.5 Oracle Corporation

8.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

8.5.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Oracle Corporation Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

8.6 ServiceMax

8.6.1 ServiceMax Company Details

8.6.2 ServiceMax Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 ServiceMax Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.6.4 ServiceMax Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.6.5 ServiceMax Recent Development

8.7 Verizon Wireless

8.7.1 Verizon Wireless Company Details

8.7.2 Verizon Wireless Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Verizon Wireless Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.7.4 Verizon Wireless Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.7.5 Verizon Wireless Recent Development

8.8 Actsoft Inc.

8.8.1 Actsoft Inc. Company Details

8.8.2 Actsoft Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Actsoft Inc. Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.8.4 Actsoft Inc. Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.8.5 Actsoft Inc. Recent Development

8.9 ADP, LLC

8.9.1 ADP, LLC Company Details

8.9.2 ADP, LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 ADP, LLC Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.9.4 ADP, LLC Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.9.5 ADP, LLC Recent Development

8.10 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group)

8.10.1 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group) Company Details

8.10.2 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group) Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

8.10.4 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group) Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

8.10.5 Airclic (Descartes Systems Group) Recent Development

8.11 Aricent (Altran Group)

10.11.1 Aricent (Altran Group) Company Details

10.11.2 Aricent (Altran Group) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Aricent (Altran Group) Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.11.4 Aricent (Altran Group) Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Aricent (Altran Group) Recent Development

8.12 AT&T Inc.

10.12.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details

10.12.2 AT&T Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 AT&T Inc. Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.12.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development

8.13 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.)

10.13.1 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) Company Details

10.13.2 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.13.4 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) Recent Development

8.14 MobiWork LLC

10.14.1 MobiWork LLC Company Details

10.14.2 MobiWork LLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 MobiWork LLC Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.14.4 MobiWork LLC Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 MobiWork LLC Recent Development

8.15 Pegasystems Inc.

10.15.1 Pegasystems Inc. Company Details

10.15.2 Pegasystems Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Pegasystems Inc. Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.15.4 Pegasystems Inc. Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Pegasystems Inc. Recent Development

8.16 ProntoForms

10.16.1 ProntoForms Company Details

10.16.2 ProntoForms Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 ProntoForms Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.16.4 ProntoForms Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 ProntoForms Recent Development

8.17 ServicePower

10.17.1 ServicePower Company Details

10.17.2 ServicePower Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 ServicePower Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.17.4 ServicePower Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ServicePower Recent Development

8.18 Sprint Corporation

10.18.1 Sprint Corporation Company Details

10.18.2 Sprint Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Sprint Corporation Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.18.4 Sprint Corporation Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Sprint Corporation Recent Development

8.19 Zebra Technologies

10.19.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

10.19.2 Zebra Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Zebra Technologies Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.19.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

8.20 Vox Mobile

10.20.1 Vox Mobile Company Details

10.20.2 Vox Mobile Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Vox Mobile Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.20.4 Vox Mobile Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Vox Mobile Recent Development

8.21 WorkForce Software

10.21.1 WorkForce Software Company Details

10.21.2 WorkForce Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 WorkForce Software Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.21.4 WorkForce Software Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 WorkForce Software Recent Development

8.22 TELUS

10.22.1 TELUS Company Details

10.22.2 TELUS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 TELUS Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.22.4 TELUS Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 TELUS Recent Development

8.23 Trimble Inc.

10.23.1 Trimble Inc. Company Details

10.23.2 Trimble Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Trimble Inc. Mobile Workforce Management Introduction

10.23.4 Trimble Inc. Revenue in Mobile Workforce Management Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Trimble Inc. Recent Development 9 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Disclaimer

10.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.