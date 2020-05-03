EPDM and SSBR Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2025
The global EPDM and SSBR market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this EPDM and SSBR market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the EPDM and SSBR market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the EPDM and SSBR market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the EPDM and SSBR market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kumhopolychem
Mitsui Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical
SK Global Chemical
NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc
China Petro (Jilin)
Firestone
Goodyear
Asahi Kase
DOW
Michelin
Sumitomo
Sibur
JSR
Dynasol
Goodyear
Polimeri Europa
ZEON
Kumho Petrochemical
Chi Mei
SINOPEC
CNPC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
EPDM
SSBR
Segment by Application
Tires
Medical Equipment
Rubber Hose
Cables
Others
Each market player encompassed in the EPDM and SSBR market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the EPDM and SSBR market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the EPDM and SSBR market report?
- A critical study of the EPDM and SSBR market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every EPDM and SSBR market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global EPDM and SSBR landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The EPDM and SSBR market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant EPDM and SSBR market share and why?
- What strategies are the EPDM and SSBR market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global EPDM and SSBR market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the EPDM and SSBR market growth?
- What will be the value of the global EPDM and SSBR market by the end of 2029?
