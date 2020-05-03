Demand for Thiamethoxam to Decline as Market Faces Headwinds from Covid-19 Pandemic

Global Thiamethoxam Market Analysis Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Thiamethoxam market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Thiamethoxam by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run. As per the report, the Thiamethoxam market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others. Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/4359 Regional Outlook The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Thiamethoxam market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study. Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Thiamethoxam market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report. Product Adoption Analysis key players such as Syngenta AG. In order to survive the intense competition, manufacturers are focused on new product development. Several major manufacturers of the thiamethoxam industry have entered into certain collaborations, joint ventures, strategic alliances and agreements with other companies for the marketing of new products as well as acquiring a larger share in the market. North America dominates the global herbicide market and has the largest market share in terms of volume and revenue. Europe is the second largest market for herbicides. North America and Europe are mature markets and are dominated by a few major players. To survive intense competition, companies in these regions are focused on new product development.

Reduction of arable land in recent years, rising population as well as growing need to enhance crop yields are anticipated to drive the demand for crop protection chemicals such as thiamethoxam over the forecast period. However, increasing regulations from authorities such as EPA (Environment Protection Agency) to ban the use of pesticides in order to decrease the impact on the environment and rising consumer awareness from the use of pesticides, due to residues is anticipated to slow down the growth for thiamethoxam in the next five years. Restriction of thiamethoxam in Europe due to hazardous effect of the chemical on bees is also expected to hamper the growth of the market. The European Food Safety Authority in January 2013 mentioned that neonicotinoids pose high risk to bees. Again, in April 2013, the European Union voted for the ban of neonicotinoid insecticides for two years. The ban will restrict the use of thiamethoxam, clothianidin, and imidacloprid for use on crops that are attractive to bees. Focus on research and development activities towards developing innovative products as well as focus on market expansion in emerging region such as Latin America and Asia Pacific is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Agro-care Chemical, Bayer AG, Bonide Products Incorporated, Central Garden & Pet Company, Syngenta AG, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited are some of the key players present in the thiamethoxam industry.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others

Key features of this report Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Thiamethoxam market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Thiamethoxam market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/4359

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Thiamethoxam market:

What is the structure of the Thiamethoxam market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Thiamethoxam market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Thiamethoxam market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Thiamethoxam Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Thiamethoxam market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Thiamethoxam market

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/4359

Why Companies Trust PMR?