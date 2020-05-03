COVID-19 Outbreak Briefly Derails Protein Powder Market; Sales to Pick up Pace Once the Pandemic Begins to Recede

“

In 2018, the market size of Protein Powder Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Protein Powder market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Protein Powder market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Protein Powder market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Protein Powder Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Protein Powder history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Protein Powder market, the following companies are covered:

Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global protein market identified across the value chain includes ABH Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Group, Amway, Makers Nutrition, GlaxoSmithKline, Glanbia Group, Herbalife International of America Inc, GNC Holdings, Vitaco Health, Living Inc, Suppleform, Melaleuca Inc, Garden of Life, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, USANA Health Sciences, Shaklee Corporation, Melaleuca Inc, Isostar, Vitacost.com, and Dalblads among the other protein powder manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Protein Powder Market

Sportspersons are very conscious about their health and the increasing awareness about the benefits of protein powder among them is boosting the market growth for the protein powder market. The protein powder is consumed by children, adults, pregnant women, and health-conscious population on a daily basis. The nutraceutical and sports nutrition is the newly emerging market for the protein powder and the increasing demand for the protein from these two sectors is expected to grow the protein powder market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Protein Powder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Protein Powder , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Protein Powder in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Protein Powder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Protein Powder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Protein Powder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Protein Powder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

“