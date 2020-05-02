With the launch of new Ka-Band service on Hylas-2, TS2 SPACE is proud to introduce latest technology to customers in Iraq, Syria and Armenia

The HYLAS 2 satellite carries 24 active Ka-band user beams and six gateway beams. The Ka-band spot beams are providing two-way communications services to facilitate high-speed delivery of data to end-user applications such as corporate networking, broadband Internet access, business continuity services and video distribution.

Marcin Frąckiewicz, CEO and founder at TS2 SPACE, commented: “With the launch of new Ka-Band service on Hylas-2, TS2 is proud to introduce latest technology to customers in Iraq, Syria and Armenia. New service allows downlink speeds up to 20Mbps, five times the previous maximum, using a smaller antenna. Higher performance is gained at a much lower cost, which allows up to four times higher connection speed at the same cost, if compared to previous Ku-band service, without compromising connection reliability and stability”.

New Ka-band service is based on the field-tested and proven technology provided by iDirect. Ka-band service requires smaller antenna, reducing the equipment and transportation costs and making the installation easier.

TS2 SPACE is a leading provider of satellite communications systems. It provides global telecommunications services within the coverage of international satellites. The company offers all capabilities of using satellite technology for data transmission, phone calls, and Internet access.