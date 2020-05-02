TS2 SPACE will deliver 150 Iridium satellite phones to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs

TS2 SPACE awarded a contract for the supply of 150 satellite phones to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The equipment is intended to secure communication in the event of emergency and the phones will be provided to Polish ambassadors and consuls across the world. Diplomats frequently visit regions where no conventional mobile telecommunication system is available. Now they can use satellite connections ensuring global coverage and safety.

The satellite telephony system is aimed to secure mobile telecommunication between the head office and overseas sites of the ministry in critical or emergency situations such as: evacuation of the site, natural disasters, breakdowns, local overload of terrestrial communication systems. They are fully reliable, because, unlike mobile phones, they do not require terrestrial cell sites which are not installable in some areas, and which can be destroyed by natural disasters, sabotage or war actions.

The satellite handset, selected as a result of tender procedure, is designed to work in just about any conditions – in rain and dust storms, in searing heat and sub-zero cold, in tropical humidity or freezing fog. The phone operates at -20°C to +55°C and transfers voice and data over global geostationary satellites that will be operational into the 2020s. Dust, splash and shock resistant (IP54), humidity tolerance from 0% to 95%.

TS2 SPACE is the leading provider of domestic and global satellite access services. It has been providing its services, amongst others, to the following entities: the U.S. Department of State, the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, United States Marine Corps (USMC), and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Source: TS2 Delivers Satellite Phones for Polish Diplomats