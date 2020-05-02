The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Rapid Industrialization to Boost Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market Growth by 2019-2025

The latest report on the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) market.

Market: Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and ready –to-use supplementary food (RUSF), by End-user the market is segmented into UNICEF, WFP, NGOs and Others. According to the study conducted, the RUTF is dominant over RUSF due to being widely used for severe acute malnutrition. In end-user segment, UNICEF is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period as it being the largest humanitarian organization present globally.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights RUTF & RUSF demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the RUTF & RUSF ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global RUTF & RUSF market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global RUTF & RUSF market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are RUTF & RUSF’s key players of the global RUTF & RUSF market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the RUTF & RUSF space. Key players in the global RUTF & RUSF market includes GC Rieber Compact AS, Diva Nutritional Products, Edesia USA, Hilina, InnoFaso, Insta Products, Mana Nutritive Aid Products, Nutriset SAS, NutriVita Foods, Power Foods Tanzania, Tabatchnik Fine Foods, Kaira District Cooperative, 13.3.15. Meds & Food For Kids, Valid Nutrition, Nuflower Foods and Nutrition Pvt., and Samil Industrial Co.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global RUTF & RUSF market.

Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market: By Product

RUTF Solid (Powder or Blends and Biscuits or Bar) Paste Drinkable

RUSF Solid Paste



Global Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food and Supplementary Food (RUTF & RUSF) Market: By End Users

UNICEF

WFP

NGOs

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

