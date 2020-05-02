Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Rare Earth Metals Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Rare Earth Metals market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Rare Earth Metals market.

The report on the global Rare Earth Metals market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Rare Earth Metals market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Rare Earth Metals market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Rare Earth Metals market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Rare Earth Metals market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Rare Earth Metals market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Rare Earth Metals Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Rare Earth Metals market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Rare Earth Metals market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

market participants in China and other APEJ countries during the past decade. The majority of the consumers of rare earth metals are dependent on Chinese rare earth output, which is boosting the China market for rare earth metals.

Neodymium is projected to lead the rare earth metals market over the forecast period in the APEJ region

In APEJ, the Neodymium segment is projected to gain a massive 270 basis points in market share by 2026 as compared to that in 2016. The Neodymium segment in the APEJ rare earth metals market is projected to increase 2.8X and be valued at more than US$ 2,200 Mn by the end of 2026. This segment is estimated to create about 42% of the incremental $ opportunity in the APEJ rare earth metals market by the end of 2026.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Rare Earth Metals market: