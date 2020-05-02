Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Parenteral Packaging Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

The global Parenteral Packaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Parenteral Packaging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Parenteral Packaging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Parenteral Packaging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Taxonomy

The global market for parenteral packaging is segmented as per product type, material type, and its packaging type.

As per product type, the global parenteral packaging market is segmented as follows:

Vials

Pre-filled Syringes & Cartridges

Bags

Ampoules

Ready to Use Systems

As per material type, the global parenteral packaging market is segmented as follows:

Glass

Plastic Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyolefin



As per packaging type, the global parenteral packaging market is segmented as follows:

Small Volume Parenteral (SVP)

Large Volume Parenteral (LVP)

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global market for parenteral packaging include UFP Technologies, Inc., Schott AG, UDG Healthcare plc, Gerresheimer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Catalent, Inc., Stevanato Group S.p.A., Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., among others among others.

Each market player encompassed in the Parenteral Packaging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

COVID-19 Impact on Parenteral Packaging Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Parenteral Packaging market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Parenteral Packaging market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

