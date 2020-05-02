Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Metal Roofing Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019-2027

A recent market study on the global Metal Roofing market reveals that the global Metal Roofing market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Metal Roofing market is discussed in the presented study.

The Metal Roofing market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Metal Roofing market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Metal Roofing market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global metal roofing market by segmenting it in terms of type, metal type, construction type, and end-user. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for metal roofing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for these roofs in individual type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global metal roofing market are Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, ATAS International Inc., Tegral Building Products Ltd. (Tegral), Etex, Safal Group, Sunlast Metal Inc., Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Thompson Architectural Metals Company (TAMCO), SKC Thailand Co. Ltd., CSR Limited, Coastal Metal Service, and Worthouse. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the metal roofing market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segments of the market. Market size and forecast for each type, metal type, construction type, and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with a number of key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various end-use industries have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, trade publications, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Type

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others (Including Tin, Zinc, and Titanium)

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Metal Type

Flat Seam

Batten Seam

Standing Seam

Corrugated

Others (Including Shingles, Panels, and Through-fastened Metal Roofing)

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

Global Metal Roofing Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Metal Roofing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the global metal roofing market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by leading players in the global metal roofing market

List of major factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the metal roofing market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and trends that would impact the outlook for the global metal roofing market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

